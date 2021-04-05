Kareena Kapoor Khan urges fans to wear a mask as COVID 19 cases rise in Mumbai; Shares a selfie with her mask

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent selfie on Instagram is all about taking the necessary precautions during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly across the country and it is indeed an intense situation. And as the second wave of COVID 19 is reaching its peak, each day is coming up with a new challenge. Amid this, the only way to fight the deadly virus is taking all the necessary precautions and maintaining social distancing. Given the current scenario, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is quite active on social media, has also urged her fans to take the basic precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay.

In the recent post, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a selfie wherein she was sitting in her car and was spotted wearing a grey coloured printed t-shirt. She had completed her look with a gold chain and had tied her hair in a back bun with perfect kohled eyes. Kareena was also spotted wearing a mask given the rise in COVID 19 cases. In the caption as well, the Begum of Pataudi urged everyone to wear a mask and take the necessary precautions during the pandemic. Bebo wrote, “No propaganda, just wear your mask.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

To note, of late several celebrities have been tested positive for COVID 19 including , , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar etc. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am along with weekend lockdown in the state. During the curfew, malls, restaurants, bars and places of worship will be closed and only essential services will be allowed.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar hospitalised as 'precautionary measure' post positive COVID 19 test: Hope to be back home soon

Share your comment ×