Kareena Kapoor Khan uses her iconic line from K3G to gush over her hubby Saif Ali Khan; We concur

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a strong social media game, and a massive fan following too! She frequently treats her 10.5 million followers on Instagram to some stunning pictures of herself, her hubby Saif Ali Khan and their sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. From glamorous red carpet pictures to postcard-worthy snaps from their vacations- Bebo knows how to keep her fans hooked to her ‘Gram! On her recent Instagram story, Kareena was seen gushing over her hubby Saif and his ‘good looks’, and we were amused to see her use her iconic line from her film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to describe Saif’s handsomeness!

Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over Saif Ali Khan’s ‘good looks’

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to post a picture of Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, Saif is seen near the door of a vanity van, and he looks dapper as usual, in a pink t-shirt with black pants, teamed with white sneakers and dark sunglasses. Saif is seen in a bearded look, and seems like he was taken by surprise as Bebo clicked his picture. Sharing the snap, Kareena wrote, “Good looks, Good looks and Good looks,” along with a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Good looks, good looks and good looks," is one of the most iconic dialogues of Kareena’s character Poo from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. This isn’t the first time Kareena has gushed over Saif Ali Khan. She isn’t hesitant to express her love and admiration for him, and even in April, she posted a picture of him posing by the poolside, and wrote, “Why so handsome?”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s work front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, which also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

