Kareena Kapoor Khan is a vision in white as she is SPOTTED outside her dad Randhir Kapoor’s house; PHOTOS

Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:32 PM IST  |  5.9K
   
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the paps most favourite actresses to click and paps never miss a chance to capture her in their lenses whenever she steps out. Well, Kareena has been making headlines for her stylish avatars these days. The actress is back in shape and how! With all her hard work and dedication Bebo has lost her pregnancy weight. Well, she was spotted in yet another stylish avatar as she was spotted outside her dad Randhir Kapoor’s house today. 

Credits: Viral Bhayani


