Kareena Kapoor Khan visits a municipal school in Mumbai to promote ‘Every Child Reading’ movement-PICS

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is UNICEF India’s celebrity advocate, and today, she was spotted visiting Mitha Nagar Municipal School in Goregaon, Mumbai to promote the ‘Every Child Reading’ campaign in the state. She took to her Instagram stories to share some highlights from the day, and was seen interacting with the students, as well as enjoying fun activities with them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan interacts with students

On her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a video clip of her visit to the school, and she wrote, “Here at Mitha Nagar Municipal School in Goregaon, Mumbai, to promote foundational learning (in early grades) and to support the #EveryChildReading with @unicefindia.” In another story, Kareena was seen interacting with the teachers of the school, and she wrote, “In my interaction with the teachers of the school I understood how children coped with learning during and after the pandemic.”

In another video clip, she was seen talking to the kids, and playing a fun activity in which Bebo, and the students, drew their emotions on a paper. “Met the amazing kids, spoke to them about their ambitions, aspirations, discussed their love for reading, and of course heard lots of stories from them! Together we read, discussed our favourite subjects and also played a fun activity called 'draw your emotions'” she wrote. She was then seen addressing the school’s teachers and staff, and is heard saying, “I'm here not as a celebrity, but as a mother first.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, has some interesting projects lined up. She will next be seen in The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and the team has begun shooting today. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, and Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery next.

