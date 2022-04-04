Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Malaika Arora after accident; Amrita Arora’s husband & kids spotted; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan visited BFF Malaika Arora after her accident. Kareena was spotted outside Malaika’s residence a few moments back. The fitness diva suffered minor injuries after her car got into an accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday, April 2nd. She was admitted to the city’s Apollo hospital, where she was kept under observation for a night. Malaika was discharged yesterday and is currently recovering at her home. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora’s husband Shakeel Ladak and their two sons were also spotted outside her house in the Bandra locality of Mumbai.

Malaika’s beau Arjun Kapoor was also seen visiting her some time back. He checked up on her yesterday as well. For the unversed, Malaika’s car got into an accident when she was returning from a fashion event in Pune on Saturday. Her car was sandwiched between two other cars, and the driver reportedly lost balance. Khopoli Police took charge of the matter.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora kept the media updated about her health. Confirming that she had returned home, Amrita told ETimes, "She’s is fine and recovering at home now." Yesterday, she too was papped as she visited the fitness diva at her house with her husband Shakeel.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor & Shakeel Ladak’s pictures outside Malaika Arora’s house:

As per Apollo Hospital's statement on Saturday night, Malaika sustained no major injury and was kept under observation at the hospital. "Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," the hospital statement read.

