Kareena Kapoor Khan visits Ranbir Kapoor and family post uncle Rishi Kapoor's demise; PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped visiting Ranbir Kapoor and family earlier in the evening today post Rishi Kapoor's demise.

left for heavenly abode on April 30 and the entire world is mourning his loss. The actor was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and soon after, he left for New York along with , where he was treated for the same. The two stayed in New York for a major part of 2019 and returned to India last year. However, the actor wasn't cancer-free and passed away the very next day after he was admitted to the ICU.

Rishi is survived by wife Neetu, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and son . The entire family is going through a difficult time right now and while his last rites were held in the presence of close family members, Riddhima arrived later, post receiving special permission to travel via road from New Delhi. On Saturday, a prayer meet was held for the actor with only 6 members present and his ashes were scattered in Banganga on Sunday. Today, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped at Ranbir's house while visiting them to lend support in such trying times.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Ranbir Kapoor's house:

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body and the actor was shooting for his upcoming film with Juhi Chawla. However, the shoot had to be stopped midway due to the actor's health issues.

