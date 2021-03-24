Kareena Kapoor Khan is waiting for the weekend on Wednesdays as she drops a candid PIC; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is an avid social media user, has shared an alluring photo of herself wherein she seems to be in her candid best. Check out her post.

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making headlines for all the right reasons. On Monday, the actress ended her maternity break as she was spotted returning to work a month after delivering her second baby. The Udta Punjab actress turned heads for making a style statement and shelled out major post-maternity fashion goals. Besides her regular spottings in the city, Bebo also grabs the limelight on social media, courtesy of her breathtaking photos. Of late, Kareena has been quite active on her handles and often treats her fans with her gorgeous selfies.

Today, the Jab We Met star dropped her candid photo wherein she can be seen posing sans makeup. Alongside the picture shared on Instagram, she wrote, “On Wednesdays, we wait for the weekend.” Going by her caption, it seems like, the diva has some special plans for the weekend and is quite excited about it. In the click, Kareena can be seen posing for the camera with her hair covering one eye. As soon as she shared the photo, her fans and netizens flooded the comments section with their love-filled posts. While one user said, “Wow,” another wrote, “QUEEN.”

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars in the lead role. The movie is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The actor has halted the shoot of the same as he has been diagnosed positive for Coronavirus. Aamir is currently home quarantining and is taking all the necessary precautions.

