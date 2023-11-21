Kareena Kapoor Khan wants Akshay Kumar to play her role in biopic but wait, there's a catch

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood who has appeared in several acclaimed films. She is also known for her straitforward views while calling a spade a spade. In a recent interview, she was asked about the actor who should portray her role in her biopic. In response, Bebo said Akshay Kumar. Let's find out what she really meant.

Kareena Kapoor wants Akshay Kumar to do her biopic

In a video recently released by Dirty magazine, Kareena Kapoor takes part in a round called 'Wrong Answers Only'. During this fun segment, the Jaane Jaan actress spoke candidly about various things. She was asked to pick an actor to play her role in her biopic. Bebo paused for a moment and said, Akshay Kumar. Futher, she was questioned about which celebrity would find a place at her house in a framed poster. To which, she said: “It’s a toss up actually. Nick Jonas or Ranveer Singh.”

The Jaane Jaan actress was then asked what would always be in her refrigerator. She smiled and said, “Botox.”

Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's work front

Kareena was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film Jaane Jaan which marked her foray into the digital space. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles. Upon release, it met with mostly positive critical response. She is now gearing up for Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which she has also co-produced. The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. Apart from that, Bebo is also doing The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon as well as Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Akshay, on the other hand, was last seen in Mission Raniganj which turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. He has several films in the lineup including Sky Force, Singham Again, Welcome to the Jungle, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Shankara.

