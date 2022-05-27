Kareena Kapoor Khan wants her & Malaika Arora to pull off Amrita Arora's boots from party look; We wonder why

Karan Johar on Wednesday night threw a grand birthday bash for his celebrity friends at Yash Raj Films Studios in Mumbai as the ace filmmaker turned 50. A number of celebrities were clicked on the occasion whose photos have gone viral. Many celebrities also posted inside pictures and selfies from Karan Johar’s party on their social media handles. It was a starry affair as celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and many others came under one roof to celebrate Karan’s birthday.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared a picture from Karan’s birthday bash in which she was seen posing with sister Amrita Arora and friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the pic, Malaika looked ravishing in her neon green outfit while Kareena dazzled in her silver outfit. Amrita had also made a statement in her silver black outfit with thigh-high boots. Malaika had captioned the image as, “Ok, we sure know how to make an entrance ….. @amuaroraofficial @kareenakapoorkhan …. N @karanjohar you sure know how to throw a party (p.s . We missed u @therealkarismakapoor)”.

Meanwhile, what grabbed Kareena’s attention in the picture was Amrita’s black thigh-high boots. Referring to Malaika, Bebo commented on the picture and wrote, "Malla let’s pull out Amuuuus boots," to which she replied by dropping various laughter emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's post:

Kareena’s comment:

Amrita also shared the same picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "The gift of flexxxxx ! @kareenakapoorkhan @malaikaaroraofficial !And for all asking I’m wearing a custom made blazer dress by the one n only @manishmalhotra05 @karanjohar T’was a night to remember and @therealkarismakapoor we missed youuuuu". Kareena replied to the post saying, "We go girl."

On Karan’s birthday, Malaika shared a video featuring her throwback pictures with Karan and wrote, “Happy 50th to the one n only @karanjohar #heartofgold” along with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Kareena shared a throwback pic with KJo and captioned it as, “I don’t know, are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in …well what the hell ..it’s us …you and me …me and you..forever…a love like no other….let’s dance tonite like never before …cause it’s my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar … No one like you”.

On the work front, Karan Johar is currently working on ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.