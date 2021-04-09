Kareena Kapoor Khan wants the sequel of her movie Jab We Met with THIS artist; Is Imtiaz Ali hearing?

Kareena Kapoor Khan had won millions of hearts with her stint in Jab We Met and fans have been waiting for a sequel for a while.

Remember Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s 2007 release Jab We Met? The movie which featured this duo as Geet and Aditya respectively was a massive hit among the fans and everyone loved their equation in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. From the cast to the storyline, music everything about the movie received several accolades. Given the massive success of Jab We Met, there have been speculations about the sequel of this iconic movie. After all, we all want that, isn’t it?

And now Kareena has shared her choice of artist she wants to see as the lead in Jab We Met 2? Wondering who it is? Well, it is Instagram influencer Kusha Kapila. The Pataudi Begum shared her views on Kusha’s recent video she had posted on social media which had a Jab We Met twist. The video had the scenario, ‘If Geet from Jab We Met was from South Delhi’. Kusha had captioned it as ‘main apni favourite South Delhi girl hoon’. Soon Kareena commented on the post and wrote, “Petition for remaking Jab We Met 2 with @kushakapila”. We wonder if Imtiaz Ali will pay heed to Kareena’s suggestion.

Check out Kusha Kapila’s post:

Meanwhile, Kareena, who has recently embraced motherhood for the second time, has now resumed work and is often papped in the city. She will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The movie will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with 3 Idiots and Talaash.

