Kareena Kapoor Khan wants Taimur and Jeh to watch Jab We Met at her film festival; 'Omkara might be a little...'

"Ab toh mera haath chhod do, itni bhi sundar nahin hoon main!" If you know the reference to this dialogue, then you are surely a die-hard fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo delivered this line in her 2007 iconic film, Jab We Met, co-starring Shahid Kapoor. Kareena played the role of Geet in Imtiaz Ali's directorial and her performance in the movie is still cherished till date. As the actress completes 25 years in the Hindi film industry, she wants her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan to watch Jab We Met.

During a special event for the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival, Kareena Kapoor was asked if her elder son, Taimur has watched any of her films. The actress shared that she should make them watch her films at the ongoing festival being held in her honor.

Kareena, who was asked to start an audience poll for the answer, said that the fans would pick Jab We Met. "Omkara might be a little shocking for them with their father (Saif Ali Khan) in such a role. But may be, Jab We Met. They haven’t started watching the films."

As per the portal, Kareena's son, Taimur has previously watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa with his dad Saif. For the ones who are unaware, Taimur is seven years old, and Jeh is three.

During the same event, Kareena Kapoor expressed that she doesn't want to portray similar roles in her films. Referring to her character from Jab We Met, Kareena shared that she can't keep doing Geet all her life. The Jab We Met star was referred to as Geet for a decade in her career and was offered Poo-type characters in films.

Advertisement

The Buckingham Murders actress stated that she has picked diverse roles in her career and that's why a film festival has honored Bebo for her legacy.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Hansal Mehta's directorial venture, The Buckingham Murders. The crime thriller was released on September 13 this year. To honor Kareena's illustrious career in Bollywood, PVR Cinemas is holding a special film festival named after her.

ALSO READ: The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor isn't 'tantrummy star', Hansal Mehta recalls experience of working with her: 'I might be wounded by a past experience...''