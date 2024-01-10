Kareena Kapoor Khan warns fans to not come between her and THIS: 'I take it very seriously'

Kareena Kapoor Khan may be a big fitness enthusiast but when it comes to food she does not believe in compromising at all. Bebo loves food and we all know that. Time and again the actress makes sure to let her fans know about her never-ending love for food through her Instagram posts.

Today, the actress shared a cute picture of her eating her food and this is yet again proof that she takes her food quite seriously.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a cute picture of her eating Chinese food

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her eating her food. Bebo can be seen wearing a black and red check oversized shirt with black pants. She has tied her hair in a bun and is engrossed in her food. Some delicious food is served on the table and the actress is making sure to enjoy every bit of it. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “No one ever come between me and my Chinese food…. I take it very seriously…#Foodie for life #Kapoors and their food.”

Check out the post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team issues official statement

Recently there was a lot of buzz about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming project. It was reported that she would be seen in a big-budget project titled Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas alongside KGF star Yash.

But her team issued an official statement today that speaks about such news making it to the headlines. In the statement it is written, ‘There have been many speculations doing the rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next film. While we understand the excitement and the anticipation. We request media to refrain from premature conjecture about her next project and its star cast.

'Something very exciting is coming up very soon and we request everyone to wait for the official announcement. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.’ However, it is still not clear from the statement which movie is the team talking about. But with the recent buzz about Toxic, it appears as if Bebo’s team is talking about the Yash starrer. Well, all the fans can do now is wait for the official announcement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Sujoy Ghosh's mystery thriller Jaane Jaan. The film was based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders which is also her maiden production venture. Apart from these, she is also doing The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She is also shooting for Rohit Shetty's action cop film Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn. The film is a part of Shetty's cop universe and also features Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s New Year celebration

The actress along with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan spent the New Year holidays in Switzerland. The couple made sure to drop some of the cutest pictures on social media that fans are still gushing about. On New Year’s Eve, the actress also dropped a picture with her husband. While she wore her multi-colored pajama set, Saif was seen all suited up in a white tuxedo.

