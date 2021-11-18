Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomes 'Sweater Weather' at Pataudi palace, flaunts flawless winter glow in a selfie

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite the fashionista and often shells out style goals for every season for fans. Now, as winter has arrived in the North part of the country, Kareena has switched to 'sweater' style and well, her recent selfie from Pataudi proves the same. The Laal Singh Chaddha star, who is spending time at Pataudi Palace currently, celebrated Diwali with family at Saif Ali Khan's ancestral home. Photos of Bebo with Saif and sons Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan went viral a few weeks back.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, Kareena dropped a selfie as she welcomed winter in style. In the selfie, Kareena could be seen sitting and relaxing in the garden at Pataudi palace whilst soaking in the winter sun. She is seen clad in a maroon sweater with NYC written in bold over it. The gorgeous star looked stunning and her winter glow was quite evident in the photo. Kareena left her hair open and managed to win hearts with her selfie.

Take a look:

A day back, her friend, Amrita Arora had shared a throwback photo with Kareena on her Instagram and it went viral on social media. Around Diwali, Kareena, Karisma, Saif and her friends got together at Pataudi Palace and celebrated the festival. Photos from the celebrations took over the internet back then.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and it is slated to release on Valentine's Day. Reportedly, the release date may be changed as several speculations about it have been coming in. Besides this, Kareena also will be producing a film with Ekta Kapoor. It will be directed by Hansal Mehta.

