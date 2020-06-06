Kareena Kapoor Khan on when people told her marriage will affect her career: I’m not running this competition

During a recent interview where Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about completing 20 years in the industry, the actress also spoke about how people constantly told her about the effect of marriage on her career. However, Kareena sure had a different approach.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been vocal about her decision to get married to despite what everyone had to tell her about her career. However, nothing seemed to have affected her career and if anything, she did go on to set a new trend altogether. Even after she had baby Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena continued to do some of the finest work and till date, she has been a part of the Bollywood industry just as much, if not more.

During a recent interview about her 20 years in the industry, Kareena spoke about how she never wanted to feel like she was in a competition or a rat race. And so, while talking about how people told her about the effect of marriage on her career, she said how she left the rat race a long time back. She said how she was like she does not want to be in this and she is not running the competition. She added how she is not a rat and that she is an actor.

In fact, she also went on to highlight how a lot of women took usurpation from this. She added, "So the idea was that a lot of people suddenly had faith that this can and a lot of people followed that, from this generation.” Well, Kareena sure has set quite a few examples, be it in terms of her work or personal life and the way she handles things, the actress is called a diva for a reason and she proves why, every single time.

ALSO READ: When Kareena Kapoor confessed that she looked up to father in law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Credits :BBC Network

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×