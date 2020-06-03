Kareena Kapoor Khan wins the internet as she records a lockdown birthday video for a fan; Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan surprises a fan as she records a lockdown birthday video to send across birthday wishes; Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut a few weeks back and ever since, this Refugee actress has been making sure to update her fans with her candid sun-kissed photos and also, pictures of and everyone’s favourite, Taimur Ali Khan. From giving us a sneak-peek into their Eid celebration to Easter and also, sharing photos of Saif and Tim painting the walls amid lockdown, Bebo’s social media game has been on point. And today, what surprised us was a video of Kareena Kapoor Khan going viral on social media wherein she is seen wishing a fan on her lockdown birthday. Yes, Bebo recorded a video to wish a fan on her lockdown birthday and the video has been going viral on social media and in the video, we can see Bebo saying, “Hi rizika, this is Kareena, happy lockdown birthday. Well, I hope this is a surprise for you cus I like giving surprises to all my fans...”

Well, we are sure that to receive a birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely going to brighten up anybody’s day and this gesture of Bebo is worth an applause. In the video, Kareena is seen wearing a multi-coloured top sporting open tresses and kajal and as always, she looks gorgeous. A few days back, this Good Newwz actress shared a throwback photo with her team, from the sets of her forthcoming film- Laal Singh Chaddha, and in the group photo, Bebo is seen posing against a beautiful mustard field in the backdrop. “The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home (sic.),”she wrote in the caption.

Talking about this picture, it was clicked when the film’s crew was shooting in Rupnagar, Punjab in November last year for Laal Singh Chaddha and as per reports, they had shot some portions in Chandigarh before filming on the bank of river Sutlej. Also, on Valentine's Day, had unveiled Kareena’s first official look from the film and alongside the photo, Aamir Khan wrote, “पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर...बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर। (restless to get and scared to lose, that’s journey of life) #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film. Comes naturally to me (wink emoji) Love.”

Check out Kareena Kapoor's video here:

