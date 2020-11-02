Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes designer Masaba Gupta on her birthday as she dons her pretty in pink creation 

Kareena Kapoor Khan showered birthday love on Masaba Gupta on her 31st birthday as she wished her the 'pink in life always'.

Fashion designer turned actor Masaba Gupta is celebrating her 31st birthday today and the star is getting warm birthday wishes from her family members and friends from the film industry. Joining them is Kareena Kapoor Khan who gave the designer the sweetest birthday shout out. Wishing the fashion designer, Bebo posted a picture of herself wherein she can be seen wearing a pink Anarkali suit by Masaba's label the House of Masaba. Alongside the picture shared on her Instagram story, the Jab We Met star wrote, “Happy Birthday Masaba @masabagupta. Wishing you the Pink in life always”, followed by a heart emoticon.

In the picture, mommy-to-be Kareena looked stunning in a light pink combination of foil printed crepe. She completed her look with pearl earrings and a pair of golden sequin footwear. Needless to say, the diva is giving us maternity fashion goals. Earlier, Masaba’s mother Neena Gupta wished her daughter in the most endearing way. On Masaba’s special day, her doting mother shared a beautiful throwback picture of the two. Taking to her Instagram, the Badhaai Ho star wrote, “Happy birthday my child.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Bebo also extended warm wishes to her dear friend and Ra.One co-star on his 55th birthday. The 40-year-old actress shared the picture with the birthday boy and captioned it, “Happy birthday King Khan... Let’s always have fun dancing.You are the warmest, most gracious superstar we have... Keep soaring @iamsrk.” On the work front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of her next film Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the upcoming film will see Bebo alongside .

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

