Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes 'firecracker' Neha Dhupia on her birthday with an UNSEEN pic featuring Saif & Angad

Social media was full of wishes for Neha Dhupia on her birthday and one of them was from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Check it out below.

Neha Dhupia completes another year around the sun and the actress, who is now also a successful chat show host, seems to be spending the day with her loved ones. Social media was full of wishes for the actress and one of them was from Kareena Kapoor Khan and . Bebo took to Instagram to share an adorable and unseen picture of Neha and her husband Angad Bedi posing for the camera with her and Saif.

In the photo, the foursome can be seen flashing their wide smiles. The casual photo dishes out chill vibes and we love to see the four of them hanging out. Wishing Neha on her 40th birthday, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday firecracker @nehadhupia," with an orange balloon and red heart emoji.

Take a look at Kareena's birthday wish for Neha Dhupia below:

There were scores of other celebs who wished Neha on her birthday as well. Soha Ali Khan, and her fan clubs as well. Recently, Saif appeared on Neha's chat show and called Kareena 'Mrs Gram'. Not just that, he also opened up about why he prefers to stay away from social media.

Speaking to Neha on #NoFilterNeha season 5, Saif said, "I am really happy with how we’re doing, I’m hesitating to say, reasonably well paid and having a happy life, everything’s good. I mean, it really fills me with anger and negativity when I read some really random crap as a response and that’s fair enough, I mean people ought to do what they want. But you know like, I wouldn’t have dinner with like a bunch of nuts off the street so why am I getting involved in my head with them also, is what my thinking is."

