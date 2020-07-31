  • facebook
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes former co star Kiara Advani on her birthday: May only good news come your way

As Kiara Advani celebrates her 28th birthday today her Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan pens a love filled note for the actress.
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes former co star Kiara Advani on her birthday: May only good news come your way
Kiara Advani – the diva has been a household name for the audience now. After all, who can forget her innocent face as Sakshi Rawat from Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Preeti Sikka from Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. Her charm was irresistible in the movies and we couldn’t get enough of her simplicity. And when she came as the vibrant and bubbly Monika in Good Newwz opposite Diljit Dosanjh, it was proof of her impeccable versatility. Needless to say, Kiara Advani enjoys a massive fan following across the world.

So as Kiara turned a year older today, her massive fan following made sure to shower her with immense love on her special day. Joining them, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a beautiful post for the birthday girl. The ladies were seen sharing the screen space in Good Newws and their chemistry was loved by the audience. Bebo shared a picture from their 2019 release and wished her immense happiness. “Happy birthday dear @kiaraaliaadvani. May only good news come your way” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish for Kiara Advani:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kiara Advani has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah.

On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama Takht which also features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

