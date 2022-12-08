Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes ‘Gorgeous’ mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday with an UNSEEN PIC

Sharmila Tagore , the legendary actress who is best known for her illustrious work in Hindi cinema, is celebrating her 78th birthday today. The veteran actress reportedly had a low-key birthday celebration this year, in presence of her family members. Sharmila Tagore's daughter-in-law and popular Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle and wished her dear mom-in-law on her birthday, with a lovely note. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress also shared an unseen picture with Sharmila Tagore on her Instagram handle.

In the picture, Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen twinning in black, as they posed together. The veteran actress looked ethereal in a black high-neck kurta, which she paired with a printed dupatta, and a winter cap. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, on the other hand, is seen in a black pullover and tan trousers. She completed her look with a kalamkari stole and black boots. "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law," Kareena captioned her Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's bond with Sharmila Tagore

The famous actress, who is married to Sharmila Tagore's son, popular actor Saif Ali Khan, has mentioned her strong bond with her mom-in-law on many occasions. The veteran actress, on the other hand, has expressed her fondness for her daughter-in-law in many of her interviews, and stated that she has been the family's pillar of strength when her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi passed away. According to Sharmila, it is Kareena's calm and chilled-out attitude that she loves the most.

Kareena's work front

The talented actress has some highly exciting projects in her kitty, including the untitled crime drama helmed by Hansal Mehta, the official adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, and the upcoming multi-starrer, which has been titled The Crew. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also making her debut as a producer with the Hansal Mehta project, which is currently in the final stages of its production.