Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes 'handsome man' Saif Ali Khan on their 10th anniversary: To Eternity we go

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan returned from London on Sunday morning with her baby boy, Jeh Ali Khan. She was busy shooting for Hansal Mehta's untitled next. Today, the actress is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Saif Ali Khan. On this special occasion, Bebo decided to come back to be with her husband. A while ago, she took to social media and dropped a mushy post for Saif.

Kareena and Saif 's romance started during the shooting of Tashan in 2008. The Vikram Vedha actor popped the big question while they were shooting for the film. After dating for four years, they tied the knot in 2012. Today, the couple clocked 10 years of marital bliss. Bebo dropped throwback pictures with Saif and penned a sweet note for him. She wrote, "Me and you. You and Me. to Eternity we go…Happy 10 Handsome Man."

Soon after she shared the post, fans and friends of the couple were seen showering them with love. Bebo's BFF Amrita Arora and Tanuj Garg dropped heart emojis. Masaba Gupta commented, "Happy anniversary you stunning people." Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy anniversary my loves." One of the fans commented, "CUTIEEEEEEEE." Another fan wrote, "Happy Anniversary to Royal Couple."

Bebo and Saif welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. They were blessed with a second son in 2021.

Work front

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will be next seen in Hansal's next. She will also mark her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. It is slated to release in January 2023.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, kids Suhana-Aryan and Kareena, Saif come together to support Taimur, AbRam