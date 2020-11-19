Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her 'dear' Tara Sutaria on her 25th birthday; Here’s how the SOTY 2 star responded

On Tara Sutaria's 25th birthday, wishes have been coming in on social media from all loved ones. Here's how Aadar Jain's cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan sent love to his ladylove on her special day.

Over the past couple of Kapoor family gatherings, actress Tara Sutaria has been spotted in several photos with beau Aadar Jain. Not just this, her photos with Aadar's cousins, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni surely have given fans the impression that they share a great bond. Hence, today on Tara's 25th birthday, wishes have been coming in from Aadar's cousins too. Speaking of this, Kareena also penned a sweet wish for the Student Of The year 2 star on her special day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared a gorgeous photo of Tara and wished her 'dear' on her 25th birthday. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday dear @tarasutaria," with a heart emoticon. Acknowledging the wish from Aadar's cousin, Tara also had the most endearing response for the gorgeous Laal Singh Chaddha star. Tara reposted Kareena's birthday wish for her on her story and wrote, "Thank you sweetest Bebo," with two heart emoticons and a kiss emoji.

On Karwa Chauth when the entire Kapoor clan got together, Tara also joined in with beau Aadar Jain. Photos of Kareena, Tara, Aadar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahi and others posing together surfaced on social media and went viral.

Take a look at Kareena's wish for Tara:

Meanwhile, Tara is currently ringing in her birthday in the Maldives and is rumoured to be holidaying with beau Aadar. On the work front, Tara will be seen in Hindi remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty. Besides this, she will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and .

Also Read|Birthday girl Tara Sutaria gets heartwarming wish from Aadar Jain's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×