Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her fans a 'hakuna matata' Thursday with a flawless selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner and there is no denying this fact. She is gorgeous and always leaves her fans speechless with her swag-filled beautiful snaps. Currently, the star is on a vacation in Africa with her boys Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. She has been sharing a couple of pictures from her trip and by the looks of it we bet the Pataudi family is having a blast amidst the wildlife. Today too she shared a selfie of her looking stunning as always.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her picture from Africa

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her selfie. In the picture, we can see Bebo looking flawless in her minimal makeup look. She can be seen wearing a white coloured jacket with its zip pulled up. She tied her hair in a single ponytail and adjusted her black sunglasses on her head. Her nicely done white nails and kohled eyes make her look prettier than ever. Sharing this picture, she wrote ‘Hakuna Matata’. We wonder what are her boys Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan up to.

Check out her post:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently wrapped up Hansal Mehta’s film. She was shooting for this crime thriller in the UK where her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan accompanied her. Bebo shared pictures recently from the sets of this film as she wrapped up this project. Apart from this, she has yet another thriller film. This will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and will star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She will also be seen in The Crew. This film will be directed by Rhea Kapoor and it will also star Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. The first look of the film has already created a lot of hype.

