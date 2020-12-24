Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her ‘forever favourite’ Anil Kapoor on his birthday: May we always give our best

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful birthday post for her Tashan co-star Anil Kapoor. She mentioned him as her 'forever favourite.'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 64th birthday on December 24, 2020. Several fans and Anil’s friends from the industry have been pouring in sweet birthday wishes for the veteran actor on social media. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken to her Instagram story to wish her Taashan co-star Anil Kapoor on his birthday. Bebo has shared a still featuring her and Anil from their film Tashan. The actress has also mentioned on her post that Anil is her ‘forever favourite.’

While sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday Anil jiii…my forever favourite. May we always give it our best shot….in life or in front of the camera. Always the best. #legend @anilskapoor.” Meanwhile, Anil, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh with , and Kiara Advani, has celebrated his birthday with the team last night. Anil’s wife Sunita Kapoor was also present during the actor’s birthday celebration on the sets.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Anil Kapoor here:

Meanwhile, Anil’s daughter, actress Ahuja, who is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, has shared a beautiful picture with her father to wish him on his birthday. She has also penned a heartfelt birthday note for her daddy cool. Sonam has mentioned that she is missing him and cannot wait to see him soon. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind , liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor.”

Further, Anil Kapoor’s upcoming fil Jug Jugg Jiyo is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by .

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

