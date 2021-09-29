Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her ‘little princess’ Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her Birthday; PIC

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s little bundle of joy turns a year older today. Soha’s daughter is celebrating her 4th birthday today and the actress has been giving her fans and followers a sneak peek into her birthday bash already. Wishes have been pouring in from every corner since morning but one of the most special wishes is finally here. Inaaya’s aunt Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to wisher her little princess.

Taking to her Instagram handle Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of Inaaya. It is a black and white picture of the little girl. Soha Ali Khan’s daughter is wearing a white kurta in the picture and has two plaits tied. She is looking away from the camera with her pretty wide eyes and looks like she is in the middle of saying something. Kareena captioned the image as, “Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl.” Even Saba Ali Khan took to the comments section and wrote, “Love you inni jaan .. Happy Birthday. God bless.”

Take a look:

Earlier today, Soha Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan too took to her Instagram handle to wish Inaaya. Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan took to social media to pen a heartfelt wish for her niece Inaaya on her 4th birthday. With it, Saba did not forget to treat fans with an adorable and unseen click of Inaaya by her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a cute photo of little Inaaya sitting on a staircase while she smiled and posed for her aunt. Inaaya is seen clad in a grey tee with blue denim jeans and sneakers in the cute and unseen photo that was clicked by Saba. Saba shared the photo of her niece on her 4th birthday and sent her love in a note. Saba wrote, "Happy 4th Birthday my Inni Jaan. I love you...always."

