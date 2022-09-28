Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her ‘most favourite’ Rima aunty on her birthday; Shares an adorable PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the popular actress is known to be a family-oriented person. In many of her interviews, Kareena mentioned how hilarious Kapoor family get-togethers are, and credited her uncles and aunt Rima Jain for the same. In her Koffee With Karan episode with cousin Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan even mentioned that the Kapoors are like a ‘big Italian mafia family.’ Recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wished her ‘most favourite’ Rima aunty on her birthday, with the sweetest post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture of Rima Jain with her son Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram story and wrote: “Happy birthday to one of my most favourite people. My Rima aunty @rimosky.” In the picture, Taimur is seen having a fun time with his grand-aunt, who is seen touching his head with a playful expression. For the uninitiated, Rima Jain is the youngest daughter of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor.