Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mom Babita on her birthday by sharing a throwback photo with Randhir Kapoor

On the occasion of Babita's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her mother on this special day by sharing a throwback picture with Randhir Kapoor.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, festivals and celebrations have taken a back seat. But this has not stopped our Bollywood celebrities from wishing each other on festivals and special days on social media. Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress has been grabbing attention on social media since her debut on Instagram. From posting selfies to sharing cute pictures of and Taimur Ali Khan, Bebo has her social media game on point. Due to the lockdown, the actress has become more active on social media.

Recently, Kareena treated fans with a throwback picture of father Randhir Kapoor posing with Babita. Bebo has shared this pic on the occasion of her mother Babita's birthday. The two look stunning together in the picture. While Randhir looks smart in a formal shirt, Babita looks pretty in a white top and cool glasses. Sharing the snap, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday Queen (with three heart emojis)." For the uninitiated, Babita was born in Bombay to actor Hari Shivdasani on 20th April 1947. In her movie career, she appeared in nineteen films. Her first film was the 1966 successful film Dus Lakh.

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus crisis, amongst celebs, Kareena and Saif too have extended their support to various relief funds to fight Coronavirus. Earlier this month, Kareena took to Instagram to announce her contribution as she wrote, “We extend our support to the PM-CARES and Chief Minister’s Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible.”

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium which starred Radhika Madan and Irrfan in the lead roles. Prior to that, the actress was also seen in Good Newwz and the movie did very well at the box office. Next up, the actress is going to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring .

Credits :Instagram

