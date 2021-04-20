Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mum Babita on birthday and vows to trouble her forever: That's what mothers are for

On the occasion of her mom's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a lovely note on social media. She even shared an adorable photo of her mom Babita posing with her and Karisma Kapoor along with a vintage picture of their mother from her younger days.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan began her Tuesday on a positive note as she shared beautiful photos with her mom Babita on the occasion of her birthday. Kareena showered birthday love on mum Babita along with sister Karisma Kapoor as she penned a lovely note for her on her Instagram handle. Not just this, Kareena even shared adorable throwback photos where she could be seen posing with Karisma and her mom and another one that seemed straight out of the archives.

Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world...my mother. Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever, that’s what mothers are for." In her note, Kareena vowed to continue troubling her mom Babita with sister Karisma as she claimed that it is why mothers are there. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, who became a mom for the second time back in February, went out of her way to express her love for her mom in a special post as she turned a year older.

Kareena even shared a rare black and white photo from Babita's acting days and left netizens in awe of her beauty. As soon as Kareena penned a note, fans started showering love on the yesteryear star and Kareena, Karisma's mom. Manish Malhotra also penned a lovely wish in the comments for Kareena's mom. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped hearts in the comments for the post.

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena has been on a spree of sharing photos while spending time at home with her newborn son, Taimur Ali Khan and . Last weekend, Kareena shared an endearing photo of Saif and Taimur with a new addition to the family and left netizens gushing over the little munchkin. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is helmed by Advait Chandan and slated to release on Christmas 2021.

