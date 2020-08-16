Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Saif Ali Khan on his 50th birthday and her baby bump makes its first appearance
Saif Ali Khan celebrates his milestone 50th birthday this weekend and the family is leaving no stone unturned to make it memorable. As the celebrations unfold, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a video from the party to wish the actor on social media. The actress posted a boomerang video and a sweet video of the two posing with the birthday cake to wish the "sparkle" of her life on his 50th birthday. While the fun video oozes love, the boomerang video also gave us a glimpse of Bebo's baby bump.
