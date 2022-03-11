Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes sis Karisma's daughter Samaira as she turns 17; Calls her 'fabulous elder sister'

Like every year, this year too Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to wish her niece and sister Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira on her birthday. The actress shared a childhood photo featuring sister Karisma and her daughter adorably cuddling her. Kareena penned a heartfelt note for her only niece and also called her a 'fabulous elder sister' to her sons Taimur and Jeh as well as to her own brother Kiaan Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Mamma ‘s baby girl…fabulous elder sister to our boys …Kind, gentle and beautiful…All of 17. Happy birthday to our Samaira love you so much @therealkarismakapoor #Lolo ki Beti Sam is 17." Lats year, too, Kareena had shared a throwback photo and revealed that Samaira lovingly calls her 'BeboMa'.

In her last year's wish, Kareena had said, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby."

Take a look at Kareena's birthday wish for Samaira:

Samaira Kapoor is a daughter to Karisma and Sunjay Kapoor. The former couple parted ways in 2016 after tying the knot in 2003. While Samaira and Kiaan live with Karisma in Mumbai, they share a cordial relationship with their father.

