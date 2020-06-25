Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes sister Karisma Kapoor on her birthday: My sister, second mother & my best friend

Karisma Kapoor received the sweetest birthday wish from her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan who shared an adorable childhood snap. Check it out below.

Karisma Kapoor turns a year older today and the actress has been flooded with wishes on social media since morning. Apart from friends and her girl squad, Karisma received the sweetest wish from her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Bebo and Lolo often dish out sibling goals on social media. Sharing a childhood picture of the two, Kareena showered some serious love on Karisma who turns 46 years old today.

Kareena's adorable photo caption read, "To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever."

Apart from Bebo, Karisma also received wishes from who shared a selfie with her original girl squad. The photo featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma and Amrita, and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “We love you Lolo." As for Amrita's wish for Karisma, it read, "Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor To my unwavering,loyal ,strong voice of reason person ... we love you."

The sisters are a riot on social media as their photos are a total winner on Instagram. From their family photos to snaps with their kids, the mum's and actresses often share memorable moments on social media. Karisma made her comeback to the screen with the web series Mental Hood in March this year. Just yesterday, her film Haseena Maan Jaayegi clocked 21 years and the actress was pretty ecstatic about it. Here's wishing Karisma Kapoor a very Happy Birthday!

