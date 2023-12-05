Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and The Archies team; misses screening for THIS reason

The Archies is set for release this week, and the film, marking the debut of several young talents in Bollywood, has garnered support from the industry. Families and friends assembled for a special screening of the movie featuring Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal in leading roles. Although Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn't attend, she shared the reason for her absence and extended her best wishes to the team.

Kareena Kapoor Khan misses The Archies premiere; sends love to the team

On Tuesday, December 5, a special screening of The Archies was held in Mumbai, drawing the presence of Bollywood's prominent figures who gathered to show their support for the cast and crew. Despite being unable to attend, Kareena Kapoor Khan conveyed her love and luck to the team through her Instagram Stories.

Kareena shared a video featuring the cast, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others, and wrote a supportive message, saying, “Good luck team Archies!! Kill it everyone (hugging face emoji) And my favorite Zoya. Can’t wait to watch (heart and rainbow emojis).”

The actress explained why she wasn’t present at the screening, expressing, “So sad to not be there – night shoots. This is only the beginning of an amazing ride!! Lots of love.”

More about The Archies screening

The special screening of The Archies witnessed the presence of not only the lead cast and director Zoya Akhtar but also a star-studded array of celebrities. Suhana Khan’s family, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Agastya Nanda’s family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, graced the event.

Other notable attendees included Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more, adding to the glamorous affair.

The movie is set to make its premiere on Netflix on December 7.

