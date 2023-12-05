Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and The Archies team; misses screening for THIS reason
Kareena Kapoor Khan, despite missing the special screening of The Archies, extended lots of love and wishes to the cast and crew ahead of the film's release on December 7.
The Archies is set for release this week, and the film, marking the debut of several young talents in Bollywood, has garnered support from the industry. Families and friends assembled for a special screening of the movie featuring Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal in leading roles. Although Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn't attend, she shared the reason for her absence and extended her best wishes to the team.
Kareena Kapoor Khan misses The Archies premiere; sends love to the team
On Tuesday, December 5, a special screening of The Archies was held in Mumbai, drawing the presence of Bollywood's prominent figures who gathered to show their support for the cast and crew. Despite being unable to attend, Kareena Kapoor Khan conveyed her love and luck to the team through her Instagram Stories.
Kareena shared a video featuring the cast, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others, and wrote a supportive message, saying, “Good luck team Archies!! Kill it everyone (hugging face emoji) And my favorite Zoya. Can’t wait to watch (heart and rainbow emojis).”
The actress explained why she wasn’t present at the screening, expressing, “So sad to not be there – night shoots. This is only the beginning of an amazing ride!! Lots of love.”
Have a look!
More about The Archies screening
The special screening of The Archies witnessed the presence of not only the lead cast and director Zoya Akhtar but also a star-studded array of celebrities. Suhana Khan’s family, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Agastya Nanda’s family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, graced the event.
Other notable attendees included Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and more, adding to the glamorous affair.
The movie is set to make its premiere on Netflix on December 7.
ALSO READ: Top 7 reasons why Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Koffee with Karan 8 episode stands out as must-watch
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar listens to well-wishers; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to be his next theatrical release