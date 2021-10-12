Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes to talk about LGBTQ community with Taimur and Jeh; Says ‘We’re all the same’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the most talked about mommies in Bollywood. Not just she has been dishing out major fitness goals as she is getting back to shape post her second delivery, but she is also known for inculcating good values in her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. And keeping up with this trajectory, Kareena has now revealed that she will be discussing the topic of the LGBTQ community with his kids as she believes that they are all the same and not different.

Speaking about it to Filmfare, Bebo said, “Even calling them (those from the LGBTQ community) 'different' is something I don't like. We are one. That's the whole idea. Why are people even saying that 'this is different'? No! We're all the same na with our hearts, lungs, and liver so why are we seeing them in any other way? That's the way I think and that's the way I'll always bring up my boys to think also”. She had also sent love to her fanbase from the LGBTQ community and said that she wants to bring up her kids with open heart and open mindset.

“I love you guys! I love the fact that you always shower me with so much love. I'm all for transparency and both Saif and I are people who live life transparently and have friends all over the world from the LGBTQ community. We are open-hearted and open-minded and that's the way I look forward to bringing up my children. We talk to them about issues pertaining to the community and I feel that's how it should be,” Kareena added.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie will be releasing on February 14 next year.