Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes ‘ultimate hero’ Karisma Kapoor on her birthday with heartwarming video: ‘50 is the new 30 gurl’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are among the most popular and beloved siblings in Bollywood. Whether you agree or not, we all admire their strong sibling bond. On June 25, Karisma turned another year older and more beautiful, and sister Kareena shared a heartwarming video to wish her ultimate hero on her special day. Check it out here!

Kareena Kapoor Khan drops special birthday wish for Karisma Kapoor

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a heartwarming video compilation featuring selfies with Karisma, capturing sweet moments from family vacations, outings, and gatherings including Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, dad Randhir Kapoor and mom Babita Kapoor. The video highlights Karisma being her authentic self, showcasing her as a true diva. It also includes unseen pictures of Karisma with Kareena and their family, along with adorable childhood photos.

Bebo captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO, 50 is the new 30 gurlll. Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever... That’s what I wish for you…#LoloKaBirthday".

Have a look at the video here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Crew co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. The movie opened to rave reviews and won the hearts of fans and critics alike. Crew is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Next up, Bebo will appear in Rohit Shetty's fifth installment of the cop universe, Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.

Pinkvilla recently reported that Khan is teaming up with ace director Meghna Gulzar for her next project alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Kareena and Ayushmann have agreed in principle to do the film, but the paperwork is still pending, and they are expected to finalize it within the next two weeks.

The source mentioned that Meghna intends to start filming the movie by the end of 2024, with a release planned for 2025. The source also added that Meghna and her team aim to handle the subject matter with great sensitivity.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor recently starred in Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, among others.

