Kareena Kapoor Khan wondered to consider surrogacy at one time reveals Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a yummy mummy of Bollywood who has not just been making headlines for her pregnancy journey. The diva has released her pregnancy bible of late which has made several revelations about her journey to motherhood. Amid this, has revealed that the Jab We Met actress had briefly considered going for surrogacy.

The Nawab of Pataudi revealed that Kareena, who has been known for her looks and even for being at size zero at one point, was considered about how pregnancy would take a toll on her body. Saif said, “Things are pressured for a female actor in our industry. How you look is often everything! When we first began our relationship, she was at size zero, shopping in the kids’ section of stores because those were the only things that would fit her. She was doing super well for herself with work and her appearance played a big part in it. Pregnancies take their toll on your body; it takes you a while to return to shape. Kareena was worried about these things. When we first talked about having children, she even briefly wondered if she should consider a surrogate. But she then realized that everything in life needs your 100 per cent. Once she had made up her mind, she was all in.”

While Kareena embraced motherhood for the first time in December 2016 with the arrival of Taimur Ali Khan. She welcomed her second son Jeh early this year and is over the moon about the same. And while Bebo’s maternity fashion had created a lot of buzz, the actress is not grabbing attention for her fitness journey.

