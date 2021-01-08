Kareena Kapoor Khan wonders when will she wear denims next as she misses it due to her pregnancy

During her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted wearing breezy Kaftans and floral dresses lately. Check out her post below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is counting down weeks to the arrival of her second child as the actress shared yet another throwback snap on Friday. On Thursday, Kareena had shared a full glam, monochrome photo on Instagram with the caption 'I'm waiting' and today the actress posted an airport photo.

In the picture, Bebo can be seen getting out of her car as the paparazzi snap her. The 'Laal Singh Chadha' actress can be seen wearing a yellow pullover, her ripped blue denims, tinted shades and a classic Louis Vuitton handbag. Kareena's sneakers add a pop of colour to her basic outfit.

Sharing the same, Kareena wondered when will she wear her favourite pair of denims next. During her pregnancy, the actress has been spotted in breezy Kaftans and floral dresses lately. This will be Kareena's second child with husband after their adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Take a look at Kareena's throwback photo:

After a busy 2020, Kareena is currently at home and is snapped by the paparazzi when she steps out for a stroll in the evening. The actress wrapped her projects like Laal Singh Chadha and multiple commercial shoots in the last few months of 2020. She also spent almost a month in North India with husband Saif and Taimur as the actor was shooting for his upcoming horror comedy in Dharamshala.

While and Virat Kohli are expecting the arrival of their first child this month, Kareena's due date is sometime around March 2021.

