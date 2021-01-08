  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan wonders when will she wear denims next as she misses it due to her pregnancy

During her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spotted wearing breezy Kaftans and floral dresses lately. Check out her post below.
27082 reads Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan wonders when will she wear denims next as she misses it due to her pregnancy.Kareena Kapoor Khan wonders when will she wear denims next as she misses it due to her pregnancy.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kareena Kapoor Khan is counting down weeks to the arrival of her second child as the actress shared yet another throwback snap on Friday. On Thursday, Kareena had shared a full glam, monochrome photo on Instagram with the caption 'I'm waiting' and today the actress posted an airport photo. 

In the picture, Bebo can be seen getting out of her car as the paparazzi snap her. The 'Laal Singh Chadha' actress can be seen wearing a yellow pullover, her ripped blue denims, tinted shades and a classic Louis Vuitton handbag. Kareena's sneakers add a pop of colour to her basic outfit.

Sharing the same, Kareena wondered when will she wear her favourite pair of denims next. During her pregnancy, the actress has been spotted in breezy Kaftans and floral dresses lately. This will be Kareena's second child with husband Saif Ali Khan after their adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. 

Take a look at Kareena's throwback photo: 

After a busy 2020, Kareena is currently at home and is snapped by the paparazzi when she steps out for a stroll in the evening. The actress wrapped her projects like Laal Singh Chadha and multiple commercial shoots in the last few months of 2020. She also spent almost a month in North India with husband Saif and Taimur as the actor was shooting for his upcoming horror comedy in Dharamshala. 

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting the arrival of their first child this month, Kareena's due date is sometime around March 2021.

ALSO READ: Parents to be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli keep it comfy & casual for lunch date post clinic visit; PHOTOS   

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

You may like these
Kareena Kapoor Khan is left speechless as Nora Fatehi hilariously wishes to marry Taimur Ali Khan
Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys an evening stroll around her house in a breezy printed dress; PHOTOS
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan says she's 'waiting' with a stunning monochrome pic, BFF Malaika Arora chimes in
Throwback: When Kareena Kapoor Khan cheered for Diljit Dosanjh at Udta Punjab promotions for THIS reason
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur are 'spoilt for choice', thanks to sweet treats by Arjun Kapoor; See PHOTO
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable throwback PIC of a young Saif Ali Khan & Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Does she have any deeper thoughts than this?