Kareena Kapoor Khan on working with Dimple Kapadia in Angrezi Medium: To be in same frame as her was surreal

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Dimple Kapadia for the first time in Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. In a recent chat, Kareena revealed how it was like sharing screen space with the senior star.

One of the highly anticipated films of 2020 is Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While the focus of the film remains on Irrfan’s relationship with his on screen daughter played by Radhika, in the film, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena’s mother-daughter track will also be seen. Not just with Irrfan, Kareena is also working with Dimple Kapadia for the first time in Angrezi Medium. In a recent conversation, Kareena revealed details about her role in the film and experience of working with the senior star.

In a candid chat with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena shared that working with Dimple Kapadia for the first time was a ‘surreal’ experience. The 39-year-old actor mentioned that her family has been extremely close to Dimple Kapadia’s family but to share the screen with her was a great experience. Bebo shared that she plays her on-screen daughter in the film and their track runs alongside Irrfan and Radhika’s in the film. Kareena even called one of the scenes she did with Dimple Kapadia as the best in her career.

On sharing screen space with the senior star for the first time, Kareena said, “The arc of Dimple aunty and my character runs parallel to Radhika (Madan) and Irrfan’s. Theirs reflects the bond of a father and daughter, ours is that of a mother and daughter. Our families are close, but to be in the same frame as Dimple aunty was surreal. I got to do a beautiful scene with her which I rate among the best of my career. This film has given me so much.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan's look in Angrezi Medium:

Meanwhile, the promotions of Angrezi Medium are in full swing and Kareena, Radhika and Deepak Dobriyal have been doing the same. Irrfan is away from the promotions due to his ill health. On Wednesday, a new song Kudi Nu Nachne De was released by the makers which features , , Ananya Panday, , Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Radhika Madan. Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and is slated to be released on March 13, 2020.

