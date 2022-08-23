Kareena Kapoor Khan works out to Diljit Dosanjh's song in the gym, looks gorgeous in black crop top; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan, apart from the great actress that she is, is also famous for maintaining herself fit. Mommy of two sweetest kids, Kareena, loves to keep her figure in check. She motivates many moms to embrace their bodies and themselves, just the way they are, and is an inspiration to many. Bebo, who was spotted last night with sister Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra's residence, was quick to shed the extra calories by hitting the gym today.

Kareena dropped a video on her Instagram today and was seen rigorously working out. Dressed in grey track pants, a black tank top, and white shoes, Kareena can be seen performing the exercises with ease. From running on a treadmill to performing a head-stand, Kareena performs all exercises without any discomfort. Kareena added the sticker ‘Inspire, be inspired’ on her stories and also wrote, “and of course…best music by @diljitdosanjh".

Kareena also tagged her hubby Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan in the video, and their relationship and love for fitness is quite evident and known to all.

Take a look at Kareena's story:

Kareena recently delivered a remarkable performance in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning movie, Forrest Gump and has earned praise from critics. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan in the lead role with strong supporting performances by Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij. The film was released in theatres on the 11th of August.

Kareena Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur were spotted last Sunday as they had stepped out for lunch in the city. It's almost a ritual for the couple to step into the city along with their kids, to enjoy Sundays with each other.

Kareena's upcoming films:

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and has a few projects in her kitty. She will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. She will make her debut as a producer with Hansal Mehta's project and is also collaborating with Rhea Kapoor again.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan clicked in casuals as they arrive for 'Vikram Vedha' teaser launch; PICS