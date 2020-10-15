Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up shooting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha; Calls it intense yet poignant journey

Kareena Kapoor Khan has collaborated with Aamir Khan for the third time in Laal Singh Chaddha after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been all over the news ever since she has announced her second pregnancy. While we can’t get enough of her pregnancy glow, it was also reported that the soon to be mommy has been shooting for her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha with . Needless to say, her fans have been in awe of her dedication and are looking forward to seeing her performance in the movie. Now as per a recent update, Bebo has wrapped the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha.

The Jab We Met actress shared the big news on Instagram as she shared a pic with Aamir as they soaked in some sunshine in the sarson ka khet. It was a candid click wherein Kareena and Aamir were lost in a conversation. In the caption, the soon to be mommy stated that while it was a tough time to shoot for the movie given the pandemic, her pregnancy etc, she admitted that nothing could affect the passion they had to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha. “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again...”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post for Laal Singh Chaddha:

To note, Laal Singh Chaddha will be the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Interestingly, the movie will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Kareena. The duo had earlier shared the screen space in 3 Idiots and Talaash.

