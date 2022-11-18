Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up Hansal Mehta’s film; Poses with the ‘Best team ever’

Kareena Kapoor Khan , the celebrated actress is setting an example for all young actresses by managing both her personal and professional lives like a pro. The talented star made a grand comeback to films after a short break, with a stellar performance in the recently released Aamir Khan starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha . Kareena is set to be active in the film industry with a handful of promising projects in her kitty. She recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming crime thriller, which is directed by Hansal Mehta.

The gorgeous star confirmed that she has finally wrapped up her portions for Hansal Mehta's untitled crime thriller, with an Instagram post recently. It is indeed a very special project for Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is not only playing the central character but is also co-producing it. The actress-producer, who posed with the 'Best team ever' on the last day of her shoot, took to her official Instagram handle and wrote: "As they say it’s the journey never the destination…make it worthwhile…"

In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen in a brown top and trousers, which she paired with a long olive trench coat. The celebrated actress completed her look with a simple ponytail and a no make-up look. Kareena celebrated her shoot wrap by cutting a cake with director Hansal Mehta and the entire team members.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post here: