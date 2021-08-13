Kareena Kapoor Khan writes candidly about complicated delivery of Taimur: Saif and I were very nervous

Kareena Kapoor Khan released her latest book where she has candidly written about her experience with the two pregnancies. Kareena recently revealed in the book that she was ‘psyched’ about having a normal delivery when she was pregnant with Taimur. Writing about the crisis that occurred, she mentioned, “It was my last scan and I was a week away from delivery. Taimur was a big baby, and it turned out that the cord was around his neck. The sonologist called my Ob-gyn and said they couldn’t take a chance. I was so scared and really worried about my baby. I had really wanted to have a normal delivery.”

Further detailing on it Kareena wrote, “But my doctor sat me down and explained to me that during labour, I would be pushing, the baby would be pulling, the cord was precarious.” She adds, “Dr. Feroze, Saif, and I then took a joint decision. A nerve-wracking 48 hours later, I had Taimur via a C-Section, I remember being wheeled in, being soothed by the nurse, hearing my anesthesiologist’s comforting words. Then everything was a blur”. Kareena further mentioned that she followed her doctor’s advice through her pregnancy unquestioningly. She said, “Saif and I were very nervous”.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next with superstar in Laal Singh Chaddha, where she is playing a crucial role. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the leading parts. She was last seen up on the silver screen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium and received praise for her performance.

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan comments on flak over Jeh Ali Khan’s name: I have to start meditating now