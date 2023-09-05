Kareena Kapoor Khan YEARNS for diversity; sheds stereotypes post iconic Poo and Geet roles

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a career spanning more than two decades. The actress has given some commendable performances in multiple movies and has worked in every genre. But, more often, Kapoor is regarded as the Poo of Bollywood and is remembered as the bubbly and carefree Geet she played in Jab We Met. Now, years later, the actress bemoans being stereotyped in roles like Poo and Geet and expressed the desire to do different things.

Kareena Kapoor Khan laments being stereotyped as Poo and Geet

According to PTI, the 3 Idiots actor said at the trailer launch of Jaane Jaan that she will keep coming up with new characters to break free from her image as Poo and Geet. Kareena said, “As an actor, you want to try and do something different every time. For me, it is difficult because I've been known for playing Poo and Geet. This thing has been fixed in people's minds. So, that has been a conscious effort that now I want to do different things.”

The actress further added that cinephiles tend to ignore the work she has done in films like Chameli and Dev. But she mentioned that she will continue trying to do different things even though she’s aware that people will keep coming back to those two iconic characters.

Apart from those fun characters, the actress played an intense role in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara, back in 2006. Talking about it, the 42-year-old actor said, “I've done quite a few intense roles but you all remember only Poo and Geet. I feel very angry about it. Like, 'Omkara' was also intense.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan set to make her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan

Jumping into the bandwagon, the Ki & Ka actress will soon be seen on streaming platforms in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. Sharing why she decided to go the OTT way, Khan said, “I am more nervous than I was 20 years ago for the first time. Watching the promo so closely on TV screens, people would be watching me so closely on their phones. We have all worked very hard. Every actor says that but Sujoy has made a fantastic film. We have been trying to work together for over a decade.” She further shared that since everyone else was working on OTT, she didn’t want to be left behind.

Kareena Kapoor Khan lauds co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma

In the upcoming mystery-thriller film, the actress shares screen space with actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Describing them as ‘natural actors’, Kapoor said, “I wanted to work with really amazing actors, someone I can add freshness with and learn from... I can't thank them enough. Like sometime in the middle of the shot, I would look at them and forget my lines. I have never done it, they are so natural. It was meant to be.”

Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is scheduled to be released on September 21, on Netflix.

