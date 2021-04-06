Kareena Kapoor Khan yearns for a tan as she shares pre workout selfies flaunting her no make up look

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second son early this year, is busy sweating out in the gym to lose the pregnancy weight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to be on her toes and she has proved it time and again. Be it the COVID 19 lockdown or her maternity, the Pataudi Begum made sure to be on the go and did keep herself busy. Besides, the Jab We Met actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans intrigued with her Instagram posts leaving them wanting for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, Bebo has once again shared an interesting post that is grabbing all the eyeballs.

The diva posted two pictures of herself which happen to be selfies and wherein she was dressed in a black coloured tank top. While the first pic had Bebo keeping her hair locks open, the other one featured her tying her hair in a back bun and posed with a pout. Kareena was also seen flaunting her no make up look as she geared up for a workout. In the caption, she mentioned how she wanted to get a tan. Bebo wrote, “I need a tan. Ok going to workout now.” To note, Kareena, who had welcomed her second child in February this year, has got back to her routine now and busy shedding her pregnancy weight.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena was last seen in Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium and has recently wrapped the shooting of ’s much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan make special plan to introduce their newborn baby to the world: Report

Share your comment ×