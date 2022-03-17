Kareena Kapoor Khan in yellow monokini enjoys a pool day with Karisma & Natasha Poonawalla in Maldives; PHOTOS

Over the past few days, photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan from the Maldives are going viral on social media. Now, Natasha Poonawalla just shared new glimpses from the fun girls' trip with Kareena and Karisma and their kids on social media and left fans in awe. Enjoying a day at the pool, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress is seen making the most of it with her sister Karisma and best friend Natasha.

Sharing the photos with Kareena and Karisma on social media, Natasha gave all a glimpse of her fun time in Maldives with her best friends. She wrote, "Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies — a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock! @kareenakapoorkhan." In the photos, Kareena is seen clad in a yellow monokini while Karisma is seen clad in a black bikini. Natasha too opted for a Dior bikini with cool shades as they all posed together by the pool. She also shared a video of the yummy treats Kareena, Karisma, and kids Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan and others were relishing on the Maldives trip.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan's Maldives trip photos:

This week, Kareena had shared a photo from her Maldives trip that featured her son Taimur Ali Khan running behind Kiaan. She had captured the 'brothers' enjoying their beach time in the Maldives. She also dropped a photo of herself in a black monokini with Jeh Ali Khan playing in the white sand beside her.

Kareena and Karisma were seen leaving for the Maldives from Mumbai private airport with their kids last weekend. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently announced her digital debut with Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film based on a Japanese novel, The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in it.

