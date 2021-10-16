Kareena Kapoor Khan's anniversary wish for Saif Ali Khan reveals how 'Soup & Greece' changed their life

The royal couple of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today. On the occasion, Kareena picked the perfect vintage picture to shower love on Saif and left netizens in awe. Like every year, this year too, Kareena shared a priceless memory from her and Saif's dating diaries and penned a story behind it. This time, the photo was from her and Saif's Greek escape and their date seemed to be happening over a bowl of soup.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo in which the two could be seen posing next to each other at a restaurant in Greece. The vintage photo came with Kareena and Saif's story in the caption. She wrote, "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world." The two could be seen cuddled up next to each other in the adorable throwback photo from the Greek vacay.

Take a look:

As soon as Kareena shared the adorable anniversary post, wishes began pouring in the comments for them. Karisma Kapoor showered love on the couple and wrote, "Favourite couple forever." Priyanka Chopra also commented on the post and wrote, "happy anniversary and god bless." Shaira Ahmed Khan also wrote, "Happy Anniversary Bebo and Saif." Fans too were in awe of Saif and Kareena's young avatars in the photo.

The couple fell in love while shooting for Tashan back in the day and tied the knot in 2012. The two welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and in 2021, Jehangir Ali Khan was born. Kareena and Saif continue to be one of the most popular couples in Bollywood and they enjoy a huge fan following on social media.

