Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday surprise for 'golden hearted boy' Armaan Jain is a cute PHOTO feat him & Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photo of cousin Armaan Jain with son Taimur Ali Khan on Instagram with an endearing birthday wish for him. The lovely photo has left fans in awe of the 'mamu-bhaanja' duo.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and for Bollywood stars, it is a day to celebrate with their near and dear ones. Speaking of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan picked out the perfect birthday surprise for her cousin Armaan Jain on his special day and sent him the cutest birthday wish feat Taimur. Kareena, who is currently in Dharamshala with and Taimur, sent out a sweet birthday wish to cousin Armaan today. The gorgeous star picked a perfect photo of her son Taimur and Armaan together.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a throwback photo in which little Taimur is seen playing with his maamu Armaan. In the photo, Armaan is seen clad in a white kurta with jeans while Taimur is seen clad in a white kurta pajama. The cute and playful expression on the munchkin's face had his uncle Armaan completely in awe. The two were seen playing with each other in the photo and Kareena picked the photo to send love to her cousin on his special day.

Sharing the cute photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to my sweetheart of a brother @therealarmaanjain... we love you loads golden-hearted boy." The cute photo left netizens in complete awe of the 'maama-bhaanja' duo.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's wish for Armaan Jain:

Armaan currently is holidaying in the Maldives with his wife Anissa Malhotra and their photos are taking over the internet. Last evening, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also sent out a sweet birthday wish for Armaan on his special day. Meanwhile, Kareena is spending time with son Taimur in Dharamshala while Saif shoots for his film. The actress recently shared videos and photos from a pottery class with Taimur and left the internet gushing over the cutie boy.

