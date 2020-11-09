Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday surprise for Malaika Arora's son Arhaan is a cute throwback PHOTO with Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share an adorable throwback photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan with Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan. With it, Kareena wished Arhaan on his 18th birthday.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and in Bollywood, they become even more amazing due to the love and wishes that pour in on social media from all near and dear ones. Speaking of this, 's son has turned 18 today and on his special occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan also has sent out the sweetest birthday wish for her best friend's kid on social media. Kareena chose the perfect way to surprise Arhaan and shared a cute memory of the good old days featuring him and Taimur Ali Khan.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena penned a sweet birthday wish for her best friend Malaika's son Arhaan. In the cute throwback photo, we could see little Taimur admiringly looking at Arhaan. The adorable smile on Taimur's face while looking at Malaika's son will leave you gushing. Arhaan too is seen posing for a photo as he hung out with little Tim in the throwback photo. With the photo, Kareena wished Arhaan on his special day.

Sharing it, Kareena wrote, "happy 18th Arhaan @iamarhaankhan." In the photo, Tim is seen clad in a black jean with a white tee while Arhaan is seen sporting a black sweatshirt with jeans.

Take a look at Kareena's wish for Arhaan Khan on his birthday:

Meanwhile, Malaika too shared a cute video with throwback photos of Arhaan, Arbaaz, Amrita Arora and her family. Not just this, Malaika even shared glimpses from last night's celebration of his birthday with her and Casper. Amrita Arora, Deanne Pandey, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza and others have also wished Arhaan on his special day.

