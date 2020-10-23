Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for 'darling' Malaika Arora is all about gin, gluten free bread & yoga

Malaika Arora is celebrating her 47th birthday today. On the occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a quirky and cute wish for her best friend as she shared a gorgeous photo with her. She even dropped a throwback photo of Malaika with Saif Ali Khan.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan began her Friday by sending a whole lot of birthday love to her best friend, . Malaika is celebrating her 47th birthday today and on this occasion, she has been receiving lovely wishes on social media. Joining the league of stars wishing Malaika was her best friend and star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena and Malaika share a great bond of friendship and often when they get together with their girl gang, the streets look like a fashion runway.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared an endearing throwback photo with her best friend in which one could see the two ladies posing together. Kareena could be seen in a gold sequin dress while Malaika could be seen flaunting her black outfit. The two best friends looked absolutely stunning in the photo and their cool expression was the highlight of it. With it, Kareena penned a heartfelt yet quirky wish for Malaika that was full of love, food and togetherness.

Kareena shared the photo and wrote, "Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts foreverI wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial." She also shared a photo of Malaika with and wished her.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Malaika Arora:

Meanwhile, last evening, Malaika was snapped in a tangerine pantsuit as she headed out to celebrate her birthday with son . Since morning, wishes have been pouring in for the gorgeous diva on social media and her sister Amrita Arora also penned a heartfelt note for Malaika. Meanwhile, Kareena recently made her way back to Mumbai after wrapping up her film Laal Singh Chaddha with . It will be released on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

