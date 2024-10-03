Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Neha Dupia and Angad Bedi's son Guriq ft Jeh is too cute to handle

Kareena Kapoor has always been on point when it comes to her mom duties. She actively participates in everything from taking her kids to their friends' birthday parties to watching their football matches. Recently, the actress shared a post on her Instagram to wish Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son, Guriq, on his birthday. In the post, she shared a picture of Guriq with her youngest son, Jeh, noting that her baby boy adores little Guriq.

In the candid picture, Guriq and Jeh engage in playful banter as they play with a bat and ball. Both kids are dressed in colorful casual clothes and look friendly towards each other. They have been friends since they were not even a year old.

Sharing the picture, Kareena Kapoor revealed more about Jeh and Guriq's bond and penned, "Happy Biryani Guriq darling… My baby boy adores you, and so do we."

Even last year, in 2023, Kareena took to her Instagram to share another picture of the little ones playing together at home to extend her wishes, mentioning how they give off 'boy squad goals.' Moreover, when Jeh celebrated his third birthday with a Spider-Man-themed party in February 2024, Guriq was in attendance.

The mothers of these little ones, Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia, also share a close friendship. The duo co-starred in the film Chup Chup Ke, featured as guests on each other's podcasts, and often enjoy outings together.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Jeh, after Taimur, on February 21, 2021. In contrast, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, Guriq, after daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, on October 3, 2021.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur look their best as they step out; little Jeh breaks internet with 'No Pics' message to paps