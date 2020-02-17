Kareena Kapoor Khan's BTS photo from Lakme Fashion Week 2020 shows the star getting ready for the grand event

Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 on 16th February in a bottle green body sculpting gown with a nude makeup look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such diva who never fails to steal the limelight. The actress who grabbed headlines with her stunning performance at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception was recently the talk of the town when her first look from her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha was out. The movie also stars in the lead. Aamir had shared Bebo's first look on his social media accounts wishing the actress a Happy Valentine's Day. And now, Kareena has again grabbed headlines with her stunning appearance at the finale of Lakme Fashion Week 2020.

Kareena, who is known for her amazing style and fashion sense walked the ramp in a bottle green body sculpting gown with a nude makeup look. She had tied her hair like a bun and set the ramp on fire with her amazing walk. Today, we came across a BTS pic of Bebo from LFW 2020. In the picture which is shared by a fan, Kareena is seen getting ready for the grand event. The actress is sitting on a chair in front of a mirror in a blue coloured casual shirt and pants while her makeup artist and hairstylist are giving her the final toches.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's BTS pic from Lakme Fashion Week 2020 here:

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. The trailer was launched a day back and it is slated to hit the screens on March 20, 2020.

Also Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in a green gown as she walks the ramp; See PHOTOS

Credits :Instagram

Read More