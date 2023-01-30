Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s character in Hansal Mehta’s next is inspired by THIS popular Hollywood actress’ show

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Fans love to see her on the silver screen and she is all geared up to thrill us in Hansal Mehta ’s next. The actress had been shooting for this film in London a couple of months ago and kept sharing glimpses from the sets raising the excitement level of all the fans. Today in an interview with Variety, she opened up about her character in the film which is inspired by Hollywood actress Kate Winslet.

As told to the magazine, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a mother and a detective who has to look into a murder in a small town in Buckinghamshire. The working title for the upcoming film is The Buckingham Murders. Talking about her role the actress further said, “I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that. It’s the first time that I’ve dabbled in that.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts to boycott Bollywood

For the unversed, '#Boycott Bollywood' trend started ahead of the release of several films last year such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Brahmastra and Raksha Bandhan. The trend affected the box-office business of some of the films. Talking about this, Kareena said ‘I don't agree with it at all. If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs and which cinema and films are promising, which we have always done, which films have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga.’

On the professional front, Kareena has several projects in her kitty. She will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Besides this, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. She also has the upcoming comedy movie The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.